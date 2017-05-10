Kill Bill and Twin Peaks actor Michael Parks dies aged 77
She called Parks the "greatest living actor" while his close friend, the film maker Kevin Smith said he was the "best actor I've ever known" in a lengthy tribute on Instagram. Parks was born in Corona, California in April 1940 and is survived by his wife Oriana and their son, James.
