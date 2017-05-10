Kill Bill and Twin Peaks actor Michae...

Kill Bill and Twin Peaks actor Michael Parks dies aged 77

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

She called Parks the "greatest living actor" while his close friend, the film maker Kevin Smith said he was the "best actor I've ever known" in a lengthy tribute on Instagram. Parks was born in Corona, California in April 1940 and is survived by his wife Oriana and their son, James.

