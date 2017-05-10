Johnny Cash tribute act Cash'd Out co...

Johnny Cash tribute act Cash'd Out comes to Tooth & Nail Winery on May 14

Johnny Cash may be gone, but his music lives on in Cash'd Out , a terrific tribute act featuring Douglas Benson, whose voice is a dead ringer for Cash's early era. He even looks a bit like Cash! The band is the only tribute act endorsed on the official Johnny Cash website, johnnycash.com.

