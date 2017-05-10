Johnny Cash tribute act Cash'd Out comes to Tooth & Nail Winery on May 14
Johnny Cash may be gone, but his music lives on in Cash'd Out , a terrific tribute act featuring Douglas Benson, whose voice is a dead ringer for Cash's early era. He even looks a bit like Cash! The band is the only tribute act endorsed on the official Johnny Cash website, johnnycash.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|Fri
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC