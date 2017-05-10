Families applaud investigation into Corona cemeterya s Pottera s Field
Robert Cervantes, left, and brother William Bill Cervantes stand at the grave of their little brother, Larry, who was buried in Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery's lower-level paupers' graveyard or after being stillborn in 1932. William Cervantes and sister Lola Varela of Riverside are part of a class-action suit claiming cemetery operators sold occupied sections of the graveyard in Corona for new burials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC