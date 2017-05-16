Driver recounts car spinning out, dan...

Driver recounts car spinning out, dangling over California freeway

Tuesday

Crews work to stabilize a car that spun out on the connector from the 15 Freeway to the 91 Freeway in Corona and came to a rest facing backward, nose down, on the guardrail on Monday, May 15, 2017. A car was hanging over the side of a transfer road between Interstate 15 and the 91 Freeway on Monday, May 15 A car spun out on a freeway connector in Corona on Monday, coming to a stop on top of the guardrail, facing backward and dangling by barely more than one wheel over the traffic below.

