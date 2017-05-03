DA: House flippers pocketed investors' money
DENVER Two men are in jail on accusations that they defrauded investors out of nearly $1 million with a phony fix-and-flip real estate operation. Elliott Boston III, 47, and Dan Jey, 52, also known as Jesurahnam Dutton Dhayahran, were indicted by a Denver grand jury last week.
