DA has probed 50 workersa comp fraud cases this fiscal year
There have been 50 investigations into workers' compensation fraud in San Bernardino County this fiscal year, leading to 17 criminal case filings, the District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The activity to combat such fraud is similar to last fiscal year, where 52 investigations resulted in 22 criminal case filings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|OllllllO
|55
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC