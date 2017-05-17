DA has probed 50 workersa comp fraud ...

DA has probed 50 workersa comp fraud cases this fiscal year

There have been 50 investigations into workers' compensation fraud in San Bernardino County this fiscal year, leading to 17 criminal case filings, the District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The activity to combat such fraud is similar to last fiscal year, where 52 investigations resulted in 22 criminal case filings.

