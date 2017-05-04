Corona's Billboard Ban Upheld, Awarde...

Corona's Billboard Ban Upheld, Awarded $357,000 in Attorney Fees

Corona, CA - The Riverside Superior Court has upheld the City of Corona's billboard ban in a protracted legal challenge brought against Alex M. Garcia, the owner of AMG Outdoor Advertising, Inc. and Rockefellas bar, after he illegally erected a billboard in the dark of night without obtaining state or local permits. The court found that the City's ban is constitutional under both the federal and state constitutions, and awarded reasonable attorney fees in the amount of $357,000 to the City as the prevailing party.

