Corona's Billboard Ban Upheld, Awarded $357,000 in Attorney Fees
Corona, CA - The Riverside Superior Court has upheld the City of Corona's billboard ban in a protracted legal challenge brought against Alex M. Garcia, the owner of AMG Outdoor Advertising, Inc. and Rockefellas bar, after he illegally erected a billboard in the dark of night without obtaining state or local permits. The court found that the City's ban is constitutional under both the federal and state constitutions, and awarded reasonable attorney fees in the amount of $357,000 to the City as the prevailing party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC