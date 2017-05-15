Corona: Temsecal Village Shopping Center Sold for $16 Million
Corona, Ca - Passco Companies , a privately held Calif.-based real estate company that specializes in the investment, acquisition, development and management of commercial properties throughout the U.S., has acquired Temescal Village, a 102,976 square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Corona, California, for $16.95 million. A retail brokerage team led by Dixie Walker and Charley Simpson of Cushman & Wakefield's Irvine office represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC