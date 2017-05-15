Corona Swears in Six New "Police Chiefs"

CORONA, CA - On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, six new "Police Chiefs" were sworn in at Jameson Park in Corona after successfully completing a challenging testing process. Our newest Chiefs, elementary students Abbie Leatherman, Kingston Holcomb, Tristan Spears, Emerson Tavares, and Megan Witte, along with Kingston's mom, Theresa Holcomb, successfully reached that rank by running a total of 50 miles with the Run with ACOP program and 100 miles with the 100-Mile club during the 2016-2017 school year.

