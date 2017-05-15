Corona Swears in Six New "Police Chiefs"

Corona Swears in Six New "Police Chiefs"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Inland Empire California

CORONA, CA - On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, six new "Police Chiefs" were sworn in at Jameson Park in Corona after successfully completing a challenging testing process. Our newest Chiefs, elementary students Abbie Leatherman, Kingston Holcomb, Tristan Spears, Emerson Tavares, and Megan Witte, along with Kingston's mom, Theresa Holcomb, successfully reached that rank by running a total of 50 miles with the Run with ACOP program and 100 miles with the 100-Mile club during the 2016-2017 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Collett/Promenade Apts May 12 Stop the insanity 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) May 4 Patricia Parks 20
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May 3 Solarman 1
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Apr 30 RIVERSIDE TRANSIT... 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 29 slick 55
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Apr 29 Secret 5
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC