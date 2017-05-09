Corona police seeking Anaheim man in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Police are seeking an Anaheim man for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run in which the driver and passenger left the victim for dead on a Corona street Saturday, May 6. Eduardo Lopez, 20, of Anaheim is being sought for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Corona. Victim Jonathan Santos-Cantu, 20, of Corona was struck about 11:45 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Avenida Del Vista in the 800 block, police said.

