Corona man faces charges in India call-center IRS scam
A Corona resident is among 52 remaining defendants in a federal criminal case who are accused of defrauding victims via a fake IRS scheme or other ruses operated out of call centers in India. Dilipkumar Ambal Patel, also known as Don Patel, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Texas to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|4 hr
|RTA
|2
|Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center
|5 hr
|UNIVERSITY VILLAG...
|35
|Lavar Ball
|Sat
|OllllllO
|1
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|May 18
|Veritas
|56
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|May 17
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC