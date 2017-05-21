CIF-SS softball playoffs: Schedule fo...

CIF-SS softball playoffs: Schedule for Tuesday's second round

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Wave

DIVISION 1 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Vista Murrieta at Norco Pacifica at South Hills Mission Viejo at Canyon/Anaheim Grand Terrace at Mater Dei Orange Lutheran at Oaks Christian Foothill at Valencia/Valencia La Habra at Santiago/Corona Capistrano Valley at Los Alamitos DIVISION 2 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Gahr at St. Lucy's Agoura at Villa Park La Quinta at Santa Monica Camarillo at Brea Olinda Dana Hills at Rio Mesa Upland at Charter Oak Riverside Poly at Sunny Hills Santa Margarita at Warren DIVISION 3 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Fullerton at Peninsula Cerritos at Woodbridge Arroyo Grande at Knight Murrieta Mesa at Mayfair Crescenta Valley at Los Altos St. Bonaventure at Ayala La Mirada at Patriot Paraclete at Hart DIVISION 4 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Buena at Silverado Jurupa Hills at Valencia/Placentia Rubidoux at Paloma Valley ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA 1 hr RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center 1 hr UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
Lavar Ball Sat OllllllO 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) May 18 Veritas 56
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... May 17 MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC