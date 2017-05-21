CIF-SS softball playoffs: Schedule for Tuesday's second round

DIVISION 1 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Vista Murrieta at Norco Pacifica at South Hills Mission Viejo at Canyon/Anaheim Grand Terrace at Mater Dei Orange Lutheran at Oaks Christian Foothill at Valencia/Valencia La Habra at Santiago/Corona Capistrano Valley at Los Alamitos DIVISION 2 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Gahr at St. Lucy's Agoura at Villa Park La Quinta at Santa Monica Camarillo at Brea Olinda Dana Hills at Rio Mesa Upland at Charter Oak Riverside Poly at Sunny Hills Santa Margarita at Warren DIVISION 3 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Fullerton at Peninsula Cerritos at Woodbridge Arroyo Grande at Knight Murrieta Mesa at Mayfair Crescenta Valley at Los Altos St. Bonaventure at Ayala La Mirada at Patriot Paraclete at Hart DIVISION 4 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Buena at Silverado Jurupa Hills at Valencia/Placentia Rubidoux at Paloma Valley ... (more)

