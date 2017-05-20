Chinese conglomerate set to close on ...

Chinese conglomerate set to close on LI mall sale

Monday Read more: Long Island Business News

One of the world's largest manufacturers of home-building materials is scheduled to close this week on its $90 million purchase of the Mall at the Source in Westbury. China Lesso Group Holdings, a global conglomerate headquartered in Foshan, China that counts plumbing supplies, doors and windows, kitchen cabinets, home furnishings and other building materials among its many offerings, plans to turn part of the mall into a showroom and distribution center for its plethora of products.

