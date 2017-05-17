American Legion's Joe Dominguez Post honored its founding members Saturday, May 13

Past American Legion Joe Dominguez Post 742 commanders are honored Saturday, May 13, at the post's 70th anniversary celebration in Corona by, top row from left, American Legion Auxilary District Commander Susan Romero and current Post Commander Eddie Romero. Second row from left are Pete Alvina, Ken Blankenbeker, Mitch Salgado, David Beccera , John Soto and David Felix.

