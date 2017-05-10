Alvord schools Lake Hills and Promena...

Alvord schools Lake Hills and Promenade named to honor roll

Lake Hills and Promenade elementary schools were chosen as "honor roll schools" by Educational Results Partnership and the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence. The nonprofit groups highlight successful schools and promote best practices, especially in economically disadvantaged districts.

