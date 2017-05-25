a Taming of the Shrewa at Cal Baptist University provides dream role for Riverside actress
Having been raised in a family that always embraced the performing arts, it seems like a given for Riverside resident Julie Ann Oleson to have found her way into the field, as well. It wasn't until her junior year of high school, however, that she began acting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Chino Transit Center
|May 30
|OMNITRANS CHINO
|1
|Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|4
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|life
|4
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|May 22
|RTA
|2
|Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center
|May 22
|UNIVERSITY VILLAG...
|35
|Lavar Ball
|May 20
|OllllllO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC