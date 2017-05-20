91 ramp and connector closures set in...

91 ramp and connector closures set in Corona

Ramps and some freeway connectors on the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed this week as Riverside County transportation officials complete work related to the recently-opened toll lane project. Night time closures began Monday, May 22, and will continue through Friday, May 26. No closures are set for the Memorial Day weekend.

