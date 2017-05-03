91 Freeway work in Corona mostly done, but more night lane, ramp closures underway
Some nighttime lane, ramp and connector closures will take place on the 91 and the 15 Freeways in Corona through next week as part of continuing work connected to the recently opened $1.4-billion toll lane project .
