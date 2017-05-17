1 arrested in Corona after prescription drug robbery, SWAT standoff
After an hours-long standoff with Riverside County Sheriff's SWAT officers, a Corona man suspected of robbing a Norco business of prescription medication is in custody, officials said Wednesday morning. Authorities entered Jeffrey Crawford's home in the 2600 block of Castle Rock Circle around 11:30 p.m., officials said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Veritas
|56
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|Wed
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC