1 arrested in Corona after prescription drug robbery, SWAT standoff

Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

After an hours-long standoff with Riverside County Sheriff's SWAT officers, a Corona man suspected of robbing a Norco business of prescription medication is in custody, officials said Wednesday morning. Authorities entered Jeffrey Crawford's home in the 2600 block of Castle Rock Circle around 11:30 p.m., officials said in a press release.

