Woman, 3 Kids Shot at on I-15 Between San Diego and Riverside
"There was no chaos, there was no road rage or anything like that at all. That's why I didn't suspect anything," Elise Augustyn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Cal
|711
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Mon
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Apr 3
|Roland
|52
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Meowing_Person
|24
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 27
|behold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC