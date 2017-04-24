Why some drives on Coronaa s 91 Freeway toll lanes are costing more
CORONA >> The new 91 toll lanes through Corona have proven popular with commuters since they opened last month - so popular that officials have raised rates at a few peak times. During the heaviest commute time - Friday afternoon for commuters returning east from Orange County - the highest price for using the combined 91 Express Lanes through Riverside and Orange counties is now $20.85.
