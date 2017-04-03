UCLA's Anigbogu joins Ball and Leaf i...

UCLA's Anigbogu joins Ball and Leaf in leaving for NBA draft

Ike Anigbogu is leaving UCLA for the NBA draft, joining fellow freshmen Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf in departing after one season. Anigbogu announced Wednesday on his social media accounts that he is declaring for the draft but won't hire an agent.

