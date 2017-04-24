TMI's Super Sexy 1970 Chevy Blazer Bu...

TMI's Super Sexy 1970 Chevy Blazer Built for SEMA

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

There's no classic truck that exposes more of its interior than a Chevy Blazer with its top taken off, and that's exactly why Larry Lashley and his crew at TMI Products of Corona, California customized this two-wheel drive 1970 Chevy Blazer for the 2016 SEMA Show. The SEMA Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is where TMI Products rolls in deep each year with an array of show cars to wow folks in the industry with its latest and greatest interior designs and exterior cosmetic enhancements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line 15 hr METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
Review: Ability Counts Apr 14 ABILITY COUNTS 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 11 WSRBD 54
News Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09) Apr 10 TabCat 7
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC