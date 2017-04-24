TMI's Super Sexy 1970 Chevy Blazer Built for SEMA

There's no classic truck that exposes more of its interior than a Chevy Blazer with its top taken off, and that's exactly why Larry Lashley and his crew at TMI Products of Corona, California customized this two-wheel drive 1970 Chevy Blazer for the 2016 SEMA Show. The SEMA Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is where TMI Products rolls in deep each year with an array of show cars to wow folks in the industry with its latest and greatest interior designs and exterior cosmetic enhancements.

