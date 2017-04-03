Senator Roth and Assemblymember Cervantes Issue Joint Statement on Senate Bill 1
Eastvale, CA - Senator Richard D. Roth and Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes issued the following joint statement on their support of Senate Bill 1, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support: "For too long, Sacramento has failed to provide Inland Southern California with the resources we deserve. Though this was a difficult vote, the cost of our region not getting its fair share is too high.
