Senator Roth and Assemblymember Cervantes Issue Joint Statement on Senate Bill 1

Eastvale, CA - Senator Richard D. Roth and Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes issued the following joint statement on their support of Senate Bill 1, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support: "For too long, Sacramento has failed to provide Inland Southern California with the resources we deserve. Though this was a difficult vote, the cost of our region not getting its fair share is too high.

