Saints' second-round pick Marcus Williams' athleticism has roots as a two-sport prep star
Utah defensive back Marcus Williams makes a catch as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. ORG XMIT: INMC115 The New Orleans Saints landed one of the draft's most athletic free safeties with the second-round selection of Utah safety Marcus Williams on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|slick
|55
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Secret
|5
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Apr 19
|A_Tongi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC