Riverside prostitute pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping of Corona man

An ex-con who was working as a prostitute when she allegedly pulled a gun on a man who fell to his death from a moving car while trying to escape pleaded not guilty Monday, April 3, to murder, kidnapping and robbery charges. Dimantria Frances James, 45, of Riverside was arrested in January in connection with the death of 27-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez of Corona early Thanksgiving Day in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.