Riverside honors those who helped after Feb. 27 plane crash
Residents hold hands as they pray during a vigil for victims of fatal plane crash in the 6000 block of Rhonda Road in Riverside on Feb. 28. More than a dozen people and organizations that offered help after a Feb. 27 plane crash into a Riverside neighborhood were recognized at a recent Riverside City Council meeting. On April 18, Councilman Mike Soubirous honored Daniel Hernandez, Ernesto Torres, and Marvin and Breonna Johnson, who live near the Rhonda Road crash site.
