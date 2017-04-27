Reader notes pricey problem on tollway

Reader notes pricey problem on tollway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Morning commuters travel on the newly opened 91 Freeway toll lanes along with traffic near Lincoln Avenue in Corona on Monday, March 20, 2017. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from Interstate 15. Q. Hi Honk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Thu Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Wed Holscad 35
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
Review: Ability Counts Apr 14 ABILITY COUNTS 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Riverside County was issued at April 28 at 9:17PM PDT

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC