Open house, fair set to mark Corona hospitala s new ER
Corona Regional Medical Center will host a health fair and open house for its new emergency room Saturday, April 22. The hospital, at 800 S. Main St., will offer tours of the recently completed $38.5 million ER from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also hold a health and safety fair on the hospital grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will include refreshments and activities.
