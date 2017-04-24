Nearly $1 billion in side deals for C...

Nearly $1 billion in side deals for California gas tax approved

The side deals surfaced in the lead-up to the April 6 gas-tax vote - which passed narrowly, without a vote to spare - as amendments on a separate bill, Senate Bill 132 . They included nearly $1 billion in transportation projects benefiting the swing districts represented by Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced; Sen. Anthony Cannella, R-Ceres; Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes, D-Corona and Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside.

