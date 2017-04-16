Motorcyclist dies after crashing into curb in Corona
The motorcyclist, whose name, age and gender have not yet been released, was traveling east on River Road about 11 p.m. when he or she crossed Cota Street and hit the south curb line and two trees, according to a Corona Police Department news release. Witnesses did not know how fast the motorcyclist was traveling, the news release said.
