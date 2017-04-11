Millennials want to test out life in ...

Millennials want to test out life in L.A., a study by Mayflower moving company shows.

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Los Angeles area is second most popular place millennials want to live, after San Francisco, according to a study by Mayflower moving company. But the 18- to 35-year olds who participated in 2017 Mayflower Mover Insights Study may not want to stay there.

