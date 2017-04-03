Inland assemblywoman wants to open up...

Inland assemblywoman wants to open up Riverside Countya s HOV lanes after rush hour

Sunday Apr 2

An Inland assemblywoman's bill would allow vehicles with no passengers to use most high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Riverside County when it's not rush hour. The Assembly Transportation Committee voted 11-2 last week to approve an amended version AB 91, sponsored by Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside.

