Gas hike bill approved by CA Legislature
Governor Jerry Brown left has a moment with Riverside County Supervisor John Tavaglione during a press conference regarding a landmark road repair and transportation investment package on Tuesday California lawmakers on Thursday approved a $5-billion-a-year plan to boost California's gas and vehicle taxes to pay for major road repairs, handing a victory to Gov. Instead, lawmakers presumably have been promised by the governor and legislative leaders that their bills will be passed and signed into law. "Tonight we did something", Brown told reporters in a hallway news conference outside his office.
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|Apr 5
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Cal
|711
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|Apr 3
|Roland
|52
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Meowing_Person
|24
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Sirens going down 6th for 5 minutes. What's up?
|Mar 27
|behold
|2
