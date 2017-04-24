Flares shot from car start fires near...

Flares shot from car start fires near Chino Hills

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Flares witnessed being fired from a moving car on the 91 Freeway late Friday, April 28, started at least three small fires near Corona, according to reports. The Riverside police helicopter reported seeing someone shooting flares from a car, possibly a black Scion with red lettering, near the 71 freeway about 11:30 p.m. The crew then reported seeing fires starting north of the 91 on the 71. The first Corona fire crew to arrive reported separate fires of about quarter acre, one off the northbound 71 south of Euclid Avenue, the second off the southbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 5 hr slick 55
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) 13 hr Secret 5
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Apr 27 Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,659,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC