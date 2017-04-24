Flares shot from car start fires near Chino Hills
Flares witnessed being fired from a moving car on the 91 Freeway late Friday, April 28, started at least three small fires near Corona, according to reports. The Riverside police helicopter reported seeing someone shooting flares from a car, possibly a black Scion with red lettering, near the 71 freeway about 11:30 p.m. The crew then reported seeing fires starting north of the 91 on the 71. The first Corona fire crew to arrive reported separate fires of about quarter acre, one off the northbound 71 south of Euclid Avenue, the second off the southbound lanes.
