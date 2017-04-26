Earth Day cleanup of Hidden Valley Nature Preserve is spiritual for interfaith group
The Corona-Norco Interfaith Association took part in an Earth Day cleanup Saturday, April 22, at Hidden Valley Nature Preserve on the outskirts of Riverside. The Earth Day cleanup at the Hidden Valley Nature Preserve on the outskirts of Riverside was more than picking up trash; for some it was spiritual.
