Earth Day cleanup of Hidden Valley Na...

Earth Day cleanup of Hidden Valley Nature Preserve is spiritual for interfaith group

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Corona-Norco Interfaith Association took part in an Earth Day cleanup Saturday, April 22, at Hidden Valley Nature Preserve on the outskirts of Riverside. The Earth Day cleanup at the Hidden Valley Nature Preserve on the outskirts of Riverside was more than picking up trash; for some it was spiritual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam 8 hr Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) 23 hr Holscad 35
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Tue METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
Review: Ability Counts Apr 14 ABILITY COUNTS 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Riverside County was issued at April 27 at 1:55PM PDT

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC