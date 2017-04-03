Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to Victorville woman
VICTORVILLE >> Authorities Friday arrested a delivery driver in connection with an indecent exposure incident Tuesday and believed he might have exposed himself to others. Saeid Nikpour, 56, of Diamond Bar was arrested 9 a.m. Friday in Covina on suspicion of indecent exposure, a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release states.
