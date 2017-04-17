Coronaa s founders, notable residents...

Coronaa s founders, notable residents to be lauded in May

Cars race down a Corona street, likely Grand Boulevard, leaving fumes in their wake during the 2013 Corona Road Race. The race will be commemorated with granite markers on view at the Corona History Association's first Corona Founders' Day Celebration on May 4. Once an annual bash, founders' day hasn't been feted since Cash's concert at Corona High School's football field in 1986, said Don Williamson, president of the Corona History Association.

