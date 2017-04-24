Corona police still looking for hit-a...

Corona police still looking for hit-and-run driver who struck a 44-year-old woman now on life sup...

Corona Police are looking for the driver of this black Mercedes SUV, whom they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Friday, April 21. Corona police are still on the lookout for the driver of a black Mercedes Benz SUV that struck and severely injured a 44-year-old Riverside woman. The victim, now identified as Dora Bran, is on life support at a local hospital, Corona police detective Andy Bryant said in a statement released Monday, April 24. About 4:45 p.m. Friday Corona police responded to the hit-and-run crash at the intersection of West 6th Street and Vicentia Avenue.

