Corona man gets probation in Jurupa Valley flashing case
A Corona man who "flashed" a woman stopped next to him at a Jurupa Valley intersection last fall was sentenced Thursday, April 13, to three years' probation. Mario Guadalupe Mendiola, 45, pleaded guilty in February to felony indecent exposure.
