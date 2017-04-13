Corona man gets probation in Jurupa V...

Corona man gets probation in Jurupa Valley flashing case

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Corona man who "flashed" a woman stopped next to him at a Jurupa Valley intersection last fall was sentenced Thursday, April 13, to three years' probation. Mario Guadalupe Mendiola, 45, pleaded guilty in February to felony indecent exposure.

