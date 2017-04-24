Corona man arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow in Phelan
Dean Wagner, 54, was arrested after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Marijuana Enforcement Team linked him to an outdoor marijuana grow in Phelan on Wednesday. Over 1,500 marijuana plants, many recently harvested, were found at the property, officials said.
Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
