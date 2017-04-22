Corona hospital gets more room with expanded ER
Mark Uffer, CEO of Corona Regional Medical Center, gives a tour of a treatment room at the new emergency room. Corona Regional Medical Center's new Emergency Room wing is getting ready to open after years of its doctors and nurses having to work in cramped quarters.
