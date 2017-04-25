Bus tours view Corona's historic Grand Boulevard
The Corona City Band, shown here circa 1902, used to practice on the Grand Boulevard porch of band director/bank cashier Mason Terpening , who briefly served as a city councilman and later as city clerk. The Corona Historic Preservation Society is offering bus tours of the Grand Boulevard Historic District Saturday, May 13. Corona residents can see the last house owned by "Grapes of Wrath"/"Wizard of Oz" star Charlie Grapewin, catch a glimpse of the porch where city clerk Mason Terpening and the Corona City Band practiced, and even wonder if longtime healer Dr. Bernice Todd really chopped off the second floor of her Queen Anne-style house to discourage relatives from visiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Holscad
|35
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Apr 19
|A_Tongi
|2
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Review: Ability Counts
|Apr 14
|ABILITY COUNTS
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 11
|WSRBD
|54
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC