Bus tours view Corona's historic Grand Boulevard

The Corona City Band, shown here circa 1902, used to practice on the Grand Boulevard porch of band director/bank cashier Mason Terpening , who briefly served as a city councilman and later as city clerk. The Corona Historic Preservation Society is offering bus tours of the Grand Boulevard Historic District Saturday, May 13. Corona residents can see the last house owned by "Grapes of Wrath"/"Wizard of Oz" star Charlie Grapewin, catch a glimpse of the porch where city clerk Mason Terpening and the Corona City Band practiced, and even wonder if longtime healer Dr. Bernice Todd really chopped off the second floor of her Queen Anne-style house to discourage relatives from visiting.

