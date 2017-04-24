Broc Tickle Injured Out for Remainder...

Broc Tickle Injured Out for Remainder of Supercross Season

Broc Tickle, rider of the No. 20 Suzuki RM-Z450 for RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing, was injured in a practice crash at the team's test facility in Corona, Calif., yesterday and will miss the final two races of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

