Authorities investigating Corona ceme...

Authorities investigating Corona cemetery where people claim burial ground was sold

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Corona Police and Riverside County District Attorney's Real Estate Fraud Task Force investigators search Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery's lower-level, fenced-off potter's field or pauper's graveyard Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after serving a search warrant. DA's Office spokesman John Hall on Friday, April 28, 2017, confirmed an investigation is underway but no arrests had been made or charges filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) 5 hr Secret 5
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Thu Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Wed Holscad 35
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC