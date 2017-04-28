Authorities investigating Corona cemetery where people claim burial ground was sold

Corona Police and Riverside County District Attorney's Real Estate Fraud Task Force investigators search Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery's lower-level, fenced-off potter's field or pauper's graveyard Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after serving a search warrant. DA's Office spokesman John Hall on Friday, April 28, 2017, confirmed an investigation is underway but no arrests had been made or charges filed.

