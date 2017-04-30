Anaheim motorcyclist killed in Corona identified
Kyle Walker, 36, was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. at the crash scene in the westbound lanes of Cajalco Road about a mile and a half east of Temescal Canyon Road, between Lake Mathews and the Corona city limits, the Riverside County Coroner's Office website states.
