Acology Joins Select Companies for Desert Festival

Acology Inc. will be joining Weedmaps as one of the preferred companies to exhibit during this coming weekend's huge rock festival near Palm Springs. As one of the fastest-growing companies on the west coast Acology, led by its signature product, The Medtainera , will be one of the featured corporations at the exclusive Weedmaps Oasis.

