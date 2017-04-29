2 Lake Elsinore men arrested in connection with Corona-area fires
Two Lake Elsinore men were arrested late Friday, April 28, in connection with a series of fires that were set in the Corona area, police officials said. A total of three fires popped up Friday evening : One on the east end of the Corona Municipal Airport and two more on the north and south ends of the 71 freeway, according to police and fire officials.
