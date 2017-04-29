2 Lake Elsinore men arrested in conne...

2 Lake Elsinore men arrested in connection with Corona-area fires

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Two Lake Elsinore men were arrested late Friday, April 28, in connection with a series of fires that were set in the Corona area, police officials said. A total of three fires popped up Friday evening : One on the east end of the Corona Municipal Airport and two more on the north and south ends of the 71 freeway, according to police and fire officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 21 hr slick 55
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Sat Secret 5
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Apr 27 Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC