15 Freeway toll lanes coming, from south of Corona to Jurupa Valley
Anne Mayer, executive director of the Riverside County Transportation Commission, stands by the 15 Freeway and new connector lanes from the 91 Freeway in Corona. Her agency will be starting a toll lane project on the 15 from the Temescal Valley to Jurupa Valley next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Apr 19
|A_Tongi
|2
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Review: Ability Counts
|Apr 14
|ABILITY COUNTS
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 11
|WSRBD
|54
|Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09)
|Apr 10
|TabCat
|7
|Health Officials In San Bernardino Warn About M... (Jan '15)
|Apr 5
|Papa John
|2
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Cal
|711
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC