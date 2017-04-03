WonderCon, and its colorful costumes, are back in Anaheim

Kevlyn Holmes of Anaheim dressed as Harley Quinn, shows off her costume on the first day of WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, on Friday, March 31, 2017. Attendees dressed as super heroes have their photo taken on the first day of WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.